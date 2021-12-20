Workers are struggling to find daycare for their children due to schools closing one week earlier than planned, a survey by worker's union FNV showed. Especially for workers in non-essential sectors, finding daycare in the last week before Christmas is complicated.

The Cabinet announced on December 14 that the Winter holidays would begin one week earlier, on December 17. Parents of primary school children can still send their children to school on Monday if they cannot find someone to babysit their offspring.

"Employers say to their employees tht they have too come to work because this is the time we make the most profit," FNV vice-chair Kitty Jong told NOS.

Jong said the situation reminded her of 30 years ago when she had young children. "Employers would say: Look, you want children you solve the problem yourself."

Roughly half of the employers did not consider the needs of their workers with children.

Other employers, such as the advertising company 180 Amsterdam, hired a daycare service out of their pocket for their employees. "Me and many others will make use of it," 180 Amsterdam employee Barbara Bijlard said.

FNV called on employers to help their employees find a solution. "Ask if something needs to be done. Find a solution. If extra costs come up, try to recover them from the government together with us."