Drenthe mayor, Cees Bijl, imposed an administrative fine of 10,000 euros on the FvD for organizing a Christmas market on Sunday in Wijster. The political party had until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening to stop the unauthorized event. However, when it turned out the market was still busy, the municipality decided to take extra measures against the party.

On Sunday afternoon, the organizers had already been warned to shut down the market. The FvD renamed their party to a demonstration. "You should always be very cautious as a government because demonstrating is a fundamental right," Bijl said.

The FvD did not stick to their word to stop the sale of products and only continue with the demonstration.

"Very sad that when the whole Netherlands is in lockdown, people think they can organize a Christmas market. That is unbelievable," Bijl said on Sunday.

Images on social media showed the market in full swing on Sunday and hundreds of visitors not keeping the mandatory 1.5 meters distance. "Our extraordinary officers have also observed this themselves," Bijl said.

The FvD had not applied for a market permit. The municipality only learned of the intention to hold the Christmas market in Wijster on Saturday. The organizers did not acknowledge contact requests from the municipality. According to Bijl, it was not until Sunday afternoon that he managed to get in touch with the organization in Wijster.