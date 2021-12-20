Roughly 15 percent of people in the Netherlands have had arguments with their family members about the coronavirus, a survey by EenVandag showed.

Fights primarily break out around on the topic of Covid-19 vaccinations. Around 70 percent of vaccinated people said that people who choose not to get vaccinated are "egotistical" and "stupid." "They do not have empthy with the healthcare sector and ICUs and for the consequences their actions have on society," one participant said.

Some vaccinated people blamed the non-vaccinated for the continuous coronavirus measures. "It is their choice, but I have to suffer," another participant said.

In extreme cases, the arguments led to people cutting their family members out of their life. "I don't have any contact anymore with my sister," a respondent said about his sister, who continued to meet several people and visit their sick parents.

Roughly seven out of ten unvaccinated people said they felt judged by family members who decided to get the jab.

In most cases, family members manage to find a way to get along with each other, for example, by avoiding the topic of Covid-19 altogether.