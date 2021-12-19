Students who are attempting to graduate from secondary school this academic year will be allowed to take an extra exam resit. They will also be able to spread out their exams over two periods so that they have more time to prepare.

Schools may have remained open this year, but it was far from normal considering the amount of quarantines and temporary closures students had to endure, Education Minister Arie Slob noted. "That is why, after consultation with schools, teachers and students, I have decided that this year's exam candidates will get an extra resit, and there will be enough space for resits and spreading out exams." It is the third year in a row that the final exams have been adjusted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Slob said he wants to give students the opportunity to "complete their secondary school time in a positive manner." One adjustment this year is that VMBO students will be required to take final state exams for two vocational profile subjects. An ordinary school exam will be considered sufficient for the remaining profile subjects. Pupils who take the state examination may also get assistance from a confidential counselor again this school year.

The first final exam period will take place during the second half of May. The second period will be from July 5 - 8.

The Cabinet is allocating 51 million euros to adjust the final exam process.