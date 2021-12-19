The Outbreak Management Team advised investigating whether the 15-minute observation time after the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot is necessary. The OMT said in an advice to the Cabinet that removing the waiting period would ensure more people receive a booster faster.

After a Covid-19 vaccination, people have to wait 15 minutes. The observation time is intended to see whether people develop an allergic reaction to the jab. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) set the waiting time, according to the RIVM.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge indicated on Saturday during a coronavirus press conference that he did want to get rid of the 15minute waiting period. "No, I'm not going to stop with that. And, by the way, experts say not to do it either," De Jonge said.

The Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign started later in the Netherlands than in other countries. The Cabinet wants to speed up the campaign. The intention is that as many people over 60 have had a booster shot before the turn of the year. By the end of January, all adults should have had the opportunity to get their booster dose, according to the Cabinet.