Police dispersed a group of rioters who had gathered near De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam during the run-up to the football match between Feyenoord and Ajax. The police also used a water cannon to empty the parking lot near De Kuip completely. Police on horseback were also deployed.

With Ajax's bus arrived at the stadium, football supporters from the opposing time attacked it smoke bombs and fireworks. A group of 100 to 150 also threw fireworks and bottles at police. Earlier, the police had already arrested several people for the possession of fireworks, among other offenses.

The match between Feyenoord and Ajax is under extra high tension due to the presence of former Feyenoord player Steven Berghuis who made a controversial transfer to the Amst4erdam club last summer.

His switch was the reason for anti-Semitic graffiti over the mural of Berghuis in the Rotterdam district of Crooswijk. He was depicted as a victim of the Holocaust in a striped camp clothing with a yellow Satr of David on his chest. 'Jews always run away' was written next to the drawing. Police took several people into custody for the anti-Semitic drawing.



In Leeuwarden there were disturbances during a derby between Cambuur and Heerenveen. Police also took people into custody due to the possession of fireworks and torches. Leeuwarden mayor Sybrand van Haersma Buma had issued an emergency order earlier this weekend due to concerns about riots.



