A 17-year-old boy from Renkum was stabbed during an illegal party in a remote part of the forest in Wageningen, Omroep Gelderland reported. He sustained minor injuries.

Officers took an 18-year-old man from Veenendaal into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Police arrived at the scene around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday after reports of a knife crime. Roughly 60 guests from Gelderland, Brabant, Utrecht and Amsterdam were present. According to a photo correspondent for Omroep Gelderland, the guests were mainly between 16 to 25.

The majority of the young people fled when police showed up.

There have been no arrests made so far for the illegal party. The incident has been reported to the Wageningen mayor Floor Vermeulen.