People across the country have been trying to secure a hairdresser appointment, as news trickled in that the Cabinet is considering a hard lockdown as early as Sunday. Most businesses would thus be closed around Christmas, similar to last year.



"It makes you a bit crazy. We are completely full and constantly have to say no," an employee of a salon in Middelburg said. Across the country, many hairdressers are fully booked until Christmas.

According to the trade association ANKO, the pressure on hairdressers has been going on for the past few weeks. "The weeks leading up to the holidays have always been busy and the ongoing threat of a lockdown has exacerbated this," the spokesperson said.

An ANKO spokesperson emphasized that many hairdressers could use the extra business because they are still recovering from the previous times the doors had to be closed. She pointed out that many entrepreneurs are still struggling with arrears, loans and that many entrepreneurs have emptied their pension pots before and the reserves have not yet been replenished.

The ANKO said they are also displeased that Covid-19 support packages have not been adjusted. The NOW and TVL scheme still do not include entrepreneurs. If the Cabinet announces a hard lockdown on Saturday, it could affect hairdressers particularly hard who make nearly twice their monthly profit around Christmas.

The ANKO said they understand that something has to be done, but closing the barbershops is not the solution. According to the ANKO, it encourages illegal hairdressing appointments. "The pressure from consumers to get a haircut is great," said the spokeswoman.

The ANKO, which represents 70 percent of the market, has yet to become visible.