Now that it is becoming increasingly clear that the coronavirus may be a permanent part of life, the Dutch government needs to focus more on a long-term approach to this pandemic and involve society in those plans. "There is a certain despondency. We need to talk to each other to see perspective again," the association of Dutch municipalities VNG and the Dutch association of mayors NGB said in a letter to caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, De Telegraaf reports.

According to the mayors, the Cabinet should allow social and cultural organizations, affected sectors, and citizens to make proposals for coronavirus policy. People who help come up with solutions also feel like the co-owner of the problem, they said.

Coronavirus rules should no longer only focus on health and the epidemiological side of the matter, the mayors said. "The broad welfare perspective is also important, based on advice from the planning offices."

It's also time to address struggling parts of the policy. For example, the GGDs must be more resistant to peaks. And it is becoming clear that insisting that people get vaccinated and tested is not working, so maybe try a reward instead, the mayors suggested. "Seducing instead of insisting."