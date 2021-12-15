Drinking a glass of champagne while shopping for wedding dresses and tuxedos will be allowed in the future. Hairdressers will also be able to serve a glass of wine. The new Cabinet plans includes the possibility of businesses in shopping areas to sell alchohol.

"We will allow mixed formulas by regulating 'blurring' in shopping areas in a responsible manner," states the coalition agreement from the VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie. "Blurring," in this case, refers to softening the line between retailers or service providers, and the food and beverage sector. In addition, strict attention will be paid to alcohol abuse, the coalition agreement added.

The VVD in particular has championed this change before, but the third Cabinet of Mark Rutte did not pursue the proposal. State Secretary Paul Blokhuis, who represents public health issues, was strongly opposed the plan. "We have to deal with alcohol more consciously and not more loosely," he said when the VVD came up with the plan.

The hospitality industry is also a fierce opponent of the sale of alcohol in shops.