The night train between Amsterdam and Zurich launched this weekend. The first train from Zurich arrived at Amsterdam Central Station at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday. It departed again from Amsterdam, via Basel, to Zurich at 8:28 p.m. - officially launching the night train connection between the Netherlands and Switzerland.

"The night train is back. We can officially say that with this second connection," said NS International director Heike Luiten. "The night train is the way of climate-friendly international travel. One night train to Zurich is the equivalent of four planes."

The Nightjet - as the train is called - runs between the Netherlands and Switzerland, via Germany, every day. The trip takes about 11.5 hours. Travelers from the Netherlands can catch the train in Amsterdam, Utrecht, or Arnhem. It stops at the same stations every morning in the opposite direction.

The train consists of 14 carriages: two sleeping carriages with beds, four couchette carriages, and eight seating carriages. It has space for 876 passengers. Breakfast is included with the berths and sleeping places.

"We hope that with the addition of this destination, even more travelers will choose this sustainable mode of travel, both those who still know the night trains from the past and the new generation."