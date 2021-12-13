The number of new coronavirus infections reported to the RIVM has continued on its quick decline. continues to fall rapidly. A total of 13,844 new infections were diagnosed between Sunday and Monday morning, raw data from the organization showed. That is the lowest total since November 14. It prompted the eighth consecutive fall in the seven-day moving average.

The average fell by six percent to, 17,415, the lowest point in 26 days, according to the raw data. A combination of raw and corrected data put the figure at 17,376, down 20 percent in a week. It is the sharpest week-to-week decline recorded since August 9.

Despite a technical error causing the GGD test appointment website to go offline for a few hours on Saturday, the RIVM said this did not seem to impact data on Monday.

The average percentage of positive tests also dropped form a record 24 percent to 23.7 percent. The latter was measured during the seven-day period which ended on Saturday. Testing during that period fell to below 66,900 per day, from a peak of nearly 100,000 at the end of November.

Rotterdam led all municipalities with 525 infections among its residents, though that was still 17 percent below the city's average. Amsterdam had 425 infections, a third below average. That was followed by The Hague with 392 infections, the first time the city's total has been below 400 in over three weeks. The average in The Hague stood at 466.

Nearly 2.9 million coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Netherlands since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitals were treating 2,768 people with Covid-19 on Monday afternoon, down one percent for the day. The figure was just about one percent higher compared to a week ago, continuing a trend of stable figures. Pressure on the healthcare sector was still reportedly high.

Including 20 people still in treatment in Germany, hospitals were treating 650 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units. That was 12 fewer than on Sunday, after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. That was the largest single-day decrease reported from intensive care since September 22. The other 2,118 people were being treated in regular care wards, a net decrease of two.

Dutch hospitals admitted 212 new patients with Covid-19 in the preceding 24 hours, including 29 sent to intensive care. The total was the lowest in about a month. On average, hospitals took on 311 patients each of the past seven days, down five percent in a week. That includes an average of 39 ICU admissions. The