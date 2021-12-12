The logo of a sex toy company sponsor will remain visible in one out of four lanes during the Olympic curling quality tournament (OKT) in Leeuwarden. Some countries, including the United States and Japan, did not want to broadcast the event because the logo of sponsor EasyToys was visible.

During the first week of the tournament, the logo of EasyToys, an online sex toy, was prominently displayed on the ice floor and around the track. After some countries complained about the display of the logo, the World Curling Federation started to move the EasyToys logo, which included adjusting the ice layer. "Fortunately, we have the best curling markers in the world," the organizers said.

Eric Idema, director of the parent company of Easy Toys, said he understands the decision of the global federation. "We hope to contribute to breaking the taboo that is present in many countries surrounding our sector and sexuality."

EasyToy's logo will be replaced with the hashtag 'equality for all. "In many countries, that conversation is underway, but the boycott planned for us sows must continue to normalize this topic to a wider audience," Idema said.

Oranje will play at least four times on the track where the EasyToys logo is visible. The Dutch men's team will start on Saturday in Leeuwarden to hunt for a ticket to next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.