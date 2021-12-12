One of the last Dutch survivors of the concentration camp Auschwitz, Ernst Verduin, passed away. Verduin was 94 years old.

He was born in Amsterdam on June 22, 1927, and spent his childhood in Bussum.

In 1943, after the Nazi regime came into power, Verduin was sent to Camp Vught along with his mother, father and sister for their Jewish religion. Later he was sent to Auschwitz, along with his sister and other Jewish prisoners. Verduin was separated from his sister once they arrived at the camp and they never saw each other again. He escaped the gas chambers by hiding in a line for forced laborers. Verduin survived Auschwitz despite falling ill several times.

Once Russian forces took over Auschwitz in January 1945, Verduin was forced to walk 60 kilometers to Gleiwitz before being put on a train to Buchenwald, where many Jewish people were killed. Verduin only survived Buchenwald because he insisted he was not Jewish. Verduin's father and sister did not make it out alive of the concentration camps. Verduin was reunited with his mother in August 1945.

Verduin tells his life story in his book "Over Leven." Throughout his life, Verduin held lectures and spoke with young people about his experiences. Together with other Auschwitz survivors, he read the names of victims of the Nazi regime during the 75 anniversary of the end of Auschwitz in 2020.