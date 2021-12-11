The Belgian virologist Marc van Ranst is going to donate 4,000 euros in compensation to the UNICEF's Covax program that he received from Willem Engel, the leader of Virus Trust. Covax provides vaccines to poorer countries that cannot afford Covid-19 vaccines themselves.

"As a result of this, anti-vaxxers support the vaccination program of the UN children's fund. That thought makes me happy," Van Ranst, one of the leading advisors to the Belgian government on their Covid-19 policy, said on Twitter.

The Dutchman Willem Engel has to pay Van Ranst compensation because he took the Belgian virologist to court for defamation with too little evidence. The Dutchman and the Belgian virologist regularly had Twitter feuds.

According to Van Ranst, Engel is only out to attract attention and to make life difficult for him. The virologist said he would rather spend time on other things than defending himself.