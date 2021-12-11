Due to a service error, people born in 1953 and 1954 were unable to make an online appointment for a Covid-19 booster shot. People who wanted to get tested for the coronavirus were unable to visit the site either, the GGD GHOR Nederland said.

Due to the service malfunction, it is not possible to log in to coronatest.nl and coronavaccinatie-afspraak.nl. The cause of the outage which started around 11 a.m., is not yet known. It is also not yet clear how long the error will last.

People who want to make an appointment can call 0800-1202. Anyone who wishes to review their test results is asked to try again later. If the outage lasts for a long time, the GGD will call people to inform them of their results.

People who want to make a vaccination appointment will have to try again later in the day, according to the GGD GHOR.