Max Verstappen will start the ultimate Formula 1 race on Sunday from the pole position. "I am unbelievably happy. That's what we wanted," the 24-year-old said. The Red Bull driver trumped his great rival Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying race.

Verstappen clocked by far the best time in his Red Bull on the Yas Marina Circuit with 1.22.109, while Hamilton came in second with a time of 1.22.480. Hamilton and Verstappen will decide who will be the new world champion in the season's final race on Sunday. It has been 47 years since two drivers had the same number of points in the last race.

Hamilton was slightly faster than Verstappen in the first of the three qualifying sessions.

Verstappen damaged one of his tires in the second session, meaning he had to go into the pit lane. Red Bull decided to send the Dutch race car driver out one more time on soft tires and he promptly drove the fastest lap. He will also start the race on the soft tire, while Hamilton will start on medium tires.

Verstappen immediately set a fast lap in the third and final session, thanks to his teammate Sergio Pérez. The Mexican offered his leader an ideal slipstream.

With his big competitor Hamilton diagonally behind him on the grid's front row, the start on Sunday immediately creates high tension. The two of them will drive into the first corner and there is always the danger of a collision.

"I always try my best and the team always gives me the best possible car. I look forward to the race on Sunday," Verstappen said.

Verstappen has a slight advantage in the title fight. He has had more wins than Hamilton this season which means that if both drivers are still tied in points at the end of the race in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen has the title. That scenario is possible if both drop out of the race or finish outside the points. Another scenario would be Hamilton and Verstappen finish ninth and tenth and the driver in the tenth scores the bonus point for the fastest lap.