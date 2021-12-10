Confidence in the government's approach to the coronavirus is at its lowest point since the start of the pandemic, according to research by the RIVM and the GGD GHOR. Almost three-quarters (75 percent) of respondents believe that (far) too few measures have been taken to combat the coronavirus. There is also criticism from respondents about the slow start of the booster vaccinations.

Only 16 percent are still optimistic about the government's approach, 46 percent are negative, and 39 percent are neutral.

The study, conducted among over 46,000 people in the period from November 24 to 28, shows that compliance with the measures has increased. For example, people worked more at home, kept their distance, and got tested more often in case of symptoms.

The percentage of research participants who got tested due to symptoms at a GGD or another test location went from 29 percent in the previous measurement round to 45 percent now. Another 32 percent said they did a self-test when they got symptoms. Never before have so many people gotten tested in case of symptoms, according to the RIVM.

According to the researchers, people also visited catering establishments and other people less often.

It was the 17th time this measurement was taken. The RIVM started this survey in the spring of 2020.