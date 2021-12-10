If the Cabinet extends the current coronavirus restrictions, Dutch rail company NS may have to cancel some trains, CEO Marjan Rintel said to AD. The new NS timetable is set to take effect on Sunday.

In October, the occupation of NS trains was back at around 75 percent of pre-Covid capacity. "But now we are back at 50 percent occupancy," Rintel said to the newspaper. The advice to work from home and the evening lockdown really put a damper on the rail company's passenger numbers.

"If there are hardly any commuters due to the lockdown, the question is whether you should run extra rush-hour trains. The same goes for the nightlife and night trains, now that everything is closed," Rintel said.

During previous lockdowns, NS cut about 10 percent of its trains. How many trains will need to be cut this time around depends on what measures the Cabinet will keep in place or add to the current package.