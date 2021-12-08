Princess Amalia officially took a seat in the Council of State a day after her 18th birthday. The eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander was ushered in by her father and then gave her first speech. The heir apparent called it an honor but also stated that she still has much to learn.

"Since yesterday I have, as our constitution solemnly puts it, 'by right a seat in the Council of State.' And that has everything to do with the office that awaits me. In the distant future, I hope," Amalia began. However, she also realizes that the day she ascends the thrown could be "tomorrow."

"In order to fulfill my task and to dedicate myself to the Kingdom, I still have much to learn. I realize how little I know about the duties of the government, the assessment of laws, the functioning of the government. and the function of the courts," Amalia continued. The princess hopes to attend the meetings of the Council of State "regularly" after her studies.

Amalia then repeated the words that Princess Beatrix spoke during her introduction in 1959. "For a very long time, members of the Council of State, I will regard myself as your pupil. I will - conscious of my responsibility - try to be a good student."

Princess Amalia gave her first speech as heir to the throne in front of the chair of the Council of State, her father King Willem-Alexander. Her mother, Queen Máxima, and Vice Chair Thom de Graaf were also present, among others. Amalia turned 18 on Wednesday. At that age, she can officially succeed her father as head of state.

King Willem-Alexander said he was proud to introduce his daughter to the Council. The king said this shortly before Amalia's first speech as heir to the throne.

"My wife and I are delighted to be in your midst, together with our eldest daughter. We are proud to accompany her in her entry into this Council, which fulfills such an important function in our democratic constitutional state," said Willem-Alexander. "I know how much expertise, experience and genuine commitment have been brought together within the Council. We are grateful for your warm welcome to our daughter and for your willingness to introduce her to the content of your work in future years."

He also noted that her seat on the Council was automatic as per the constitution. "But it's not automatic. It's a personal connection that gives you the opportunity to gain more insight into the issues that are important for the future of our country. A fascinating and multi-colored learning school."

Willem-Alexander can still remember his introduction to the Council in 1985, he continued. "In the first few years, because of my time in the navy and my studies, I was unable to attend deliberations very often. But then that changed. I have warm memories of the many Wednesdays I spent here at the Kneuterdijk and at the Binnenhof. The connection with the Council has not only deepened my knowledge and broadened my horizons, it has also brought me into contact with many wise and inspiring people. I continue to reap the benefits to this day."