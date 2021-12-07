Princess Amalia turned 18 on Tuesday. From now on, she can officially succeed her father, King Willem-Alexander, as head of state. However, in the coming years, she will first focus on a gap year, followed by her studies.

There will be no big party on Tuesday due to the coronavirus restrictions. It is also questionable whether Amalia will be able to see her grandmother, Princess Beatrix. On Sunday, it was announced that the 83-year-old princess had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Oranjebond called for the flag with an orange pennant to be hung and church bells to ring between 9:00 and 9:10 a.m. It was previously announced that the Royal Dutch Bell Playing Association (KNKV) made a special composition for the birthday girl. The work, titled Amalia Achttien, will be played by carillonneurs across the country on her birthday and the days after.

Amalia is starting her royal function the day after her eighteenth birthday. Then the heir to the throne will be introduced to the Council of State, the independent advisor to the government and parliament on legislation and governance, and the highest general administrative court in the Netherlands. During her induction, as the attendance of her first meeting is called, she will give a one-time speech, for which her father helped her prepare.

After that, her royal duties will be put down for the most part, and Amalia will mainly focus on "normal" activities for an 18-year-old: her studies and her passions, making music and horseback riding. Should anything happen to her father, she will ask her mother to take on the role of head of state for several years.