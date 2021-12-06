Primary schools will receive self-tests from Monday to give to children in Groups 6, 7, and 8. The intention is that they test themselves for the coronavirus twice a week. Schools need about 1.2 million tests per week to achieve this.

Primary schools will receive about 2.4 million self-tests - enough for two weeks. A second delivery will follow before the Christmas holidays, but it is unknown how many tests the schools will receive then. After the holidays, schools can order the tests they need themselves. They do not have to pay for this.

The self-tests should help slow down the coronavirus wave. School-age children and their parents currently form a large part of those who test positive for the coronavirus, and the infections relatively often happen at school. That is why children and teachers must also wear masks when they walk through the corridors.

In secondary education, schools can already order self-tests. There too, students and teachers are urged to test themselves twice a week. Previously, this advice applied to only unvaccinated people. In secondary education, approximately 2 million tests are needed every week.