A 22-year-old woman from Wieringerwerf in Noord Holland was injured after a burning object was thrown into her apartment around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday. The object exploded inside her home.

She and the other resident living in the apartment on the Brinkweg were asleep when multiple people began banging on the door. Someone threw in the flaming object through a smashed window in the front door.

The woman sustained light injuries which paramedics treated on-site. She did not have to be taken to hospital.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but it had caused considerable damage to the apartment. The victim's car had also been vandalized.