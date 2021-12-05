Singer Ari Lennox tweeted on Saturday, she tried to explain an argument between her and an airline company employee on Monday that led to her arrest, but KLM "made it clear they never cared to hear it from the jump. It's painful being silenced like this. I am not ok."

She claimed that the airline employee and security had racially profiled her. "Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people," Lennox tweeted shortly after the attack. "My only regret is my reaction to the racism and discrimination I experienced," Lennox added on Saturday.

KLM stated that Lennox refused to show necessary documents when asked. The Marechausee arrested the singer on Monday, alleging that the singer had been drunk and was acting disorderly. Lennox has not spoken on the allegations that she was intoxicated. KLM said that Lennox's management has since apologized for the incident.