Singer Ari Lennox was taken into custody at Schiphol Airport on Monday after she was involved in an altercation there, she said on social media. The singer alleged that racism was the motive behind the morning incident.

The Marechaussee said the singer was taken into custody for being drunk and disorderly, a spokesperson for the military branch told Parool. The newspaper claimed Lennox, 30, apologized for her role in the argument. It was not clear when she would be released.

On Twitter, Lennox wrote, “Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people,” just after 10:15 a.m. A few minutes later she continued, “I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again.” That was followed up with the single word, “Wow.”

She then said, “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

A KLM spokesperson confirmed Lennox, born Courtney Shanade Salter, was involved in “an argument that took place about checking her identity.” The airline said that the woman refused to show her proper documents. “When the employee confronted her about this, [Lennox] drew the wrong conclusions.”

The military branch tasked with policing the airport said Lennox was arrested for her behavior, and for being intoxicated. “She refused to calm down,” a spokesperson told Parool.

“Her management has since apologized to us,” KLM stated. The airline claimed Lennox was going to release another statement about the incident.

Lennox released her first studio album, Shea Butter Baby, in 2019. She performed in December that year at a Paradiso Noord event at Tolhuistuin.

