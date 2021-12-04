Dutch employers see little benefit in the introduction of a Covid-19 vaccination mandate. Employer organizations said they are firmly in favor of vaccinations against the coronavirus, but an obligation such as Germany wants to introduce goes too far. A few expect that a mandate is nonetheless unavoidable.

Employer organizations VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland said in a joint statement that it is crucial to increase the vaccination rate in the Netherlands. Yet, according to the organizations, it is still possible for the time being in such a way that unvaccinated people voluntarily get a shot. "We see room for the time being to do this with targeted action, also in collaboration with businesses," VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland said.

Employers' association AWVN stated that, in general, it is not a great supporter of obligations, including mandatory vaccination. "If it comes to that then, it should be a last resort."

Supermarkets reject the suggestion that staff should be vaccinated, although they are in favor of vaccinations. "Supermarkets and foodservice companies are essential to provide the Netherlands with food and drinks every day," umbrella organization Centraal Bureau Voedingshandl (CBL) said. "There can be no barrier to fulfilling this critical role."

Oil and gas group Shell, with about 8,500 employees n the Netherlands, said they support vaccines because they take the pressure off the healthcare system. "But we also recognize that people have freedom of choice," the company said.

CEO of travel organization Corenden, Steven van der Heijden, with about one thousand employees in the Netherlands, thinks that a vaccination obligation is inevitable. "I think we are moving towards a vaccination obligation or a de facto obligation with which you impose so many restrictions on unvaccinated people that they have to," he said. "That strikes me against my liberal chest, but I fear it is heading in this direction."