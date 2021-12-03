Children aged 5 to 11 with an increased risk of becoming seriously ill after a coronavirus infection should be invited for a vaccination against Covid-19, the Dutch Health Council wrote in an advisory report to the Ministry of Health. This concerns about 40,000 children who are being treated by a pediatrician because they have a chronic lung disease, a congenital heart defect, Down syndrome, and other medical issues that put them at risk from serious symptoms of the disease.

In general, a coronavirus infection in children is considered to be milder than in adults, but the Health Council said that young children with an increased medical risk have a greater chance of hospitalization after an infection. They also run a higher risk of developing a condition known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which can cause the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys, gastrointestinal organs, skin and eyes to become inflamed.

Because these children are almost always being treated by a pediatrician, the Council advised that these doctors also select which children should be eligible for a jab.

”The Health Council will soon advise on the possible vaccination of healthy children against COVID-19,” the organization stated. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) previously determined that the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech is safe for children aged 5 to 11 years.

The children in that age group will receive a lower dose than adults. “The first pediatric doses of the vaccine are expected in December. The Council recommends using it for this group of children.”

Residents of the Netherlands are currently able to get vaccinated against the disease from the age of 12.