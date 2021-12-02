On Friday, the Health Ministry will change its guidelines to the public about what to do when early symptoms of the coronavirus infection arise. People with symptoms that suggest an infection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus should first take a self-test to check whether they are infected.

They do not have to remain home if the result is negative. With a positive result, they should stay home except to visit a local branch of the GGD municipal health service for a second test to confirm the initial result. Up until now, the advice was to always visit the GGD for a test if experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms.

If the complaints persist, it is recommended to do a follow-up self-test one day later. When symptoms last longer, or when they get worse, people are still strongly advised to go to the GGD.

The new advice does not apply to those who have come in contact with someone else who tested positive for the coronavirus. They can self-test, but must still isolate even with a negative result. They can leave quarantine on day five with a negative test from the GGD.

The policy change also does not apply to anyone in vulnerable health, or those who work with people who are more likely to suffer from serious symptoms of Covid-19.

The reason for the adjustment is that the Outbreak Management Team recently concluded that a self-test for mild complaints is a good alternative to a professional test at the GGD. A spokesperson for the ministry emphasized that people can make the choice themselves. Those who prefer to go to the GGD with mild complaints are still free to do so.

The updated guidelines will be announced by the Ministry of Health on Friday.