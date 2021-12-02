One person was killed, and four others were hurt in a pile-up on the A65 near Berkel-Enschot, Noord-Brabant. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. Three cars, a truck and a van collided, a police spokesperson said.

No details were revealed about the identity of the person who died. The other four victims include one who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Three others were treated at the scene by ambulance workers. Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

The roadway will be closed near Tilburg until 10 p.m. on Thursday, said infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat. Traffic is being rerouted in the area.