Funeral company DELA placed several refrigerated containers at multiple funeral homes in the Netherlands because of the high number of deaths caused by the coronavirus and flu epidemic. There are cooling units at ten funeral homes, including in Nijmegen, Leiden, Roermond, Eindhoven, Goes, and Den Bosch. Six of the containers are already in use.

The other four refrigerated containers are a preventive measure, said a spokesperson. Deceased persons need a refrigerated place until the funeral, usually a period of five or six days. DELA expects it to be busy in the coming period, especially in regions like Zuid-Limburg and Oost-Brabant.

"The flu epidemic is normal for the time of year. Now deaths from the coronavirus virus are added," said the spokesperson. "We know that it is getting busier and that the need for the cooled spaces will increase. We are doing everything we can to ensure a dignified funeral, and we don't want to say no when someone dies, so that's why we are installing those cooling units as the first measure."

During the first coronavirus wave in March last year and the wave at the beginning of this year, refrigerated containers were also placed at the funeral homes. "Unfortunately, we are now prepared for it," said the spokesperson.