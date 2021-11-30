Paul Frentrop, FvD faction leader in the Dutch Senate, ignored party leader Thierry Baudet's call to avoid getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Challenged by his former party colleague Henk Otten in a debate on Tuesday, Frentrop said that he has been vaccinated. "I think that's a sensible thing to do, partly because of my weight," he said, according to NOS. "I am not a doctor, and I would advise against taking medical advice from any party leader."

Baudet, FvD founder and leader of the parliamentary faction, has repeatedly stated that the vaccines do not work, even calling them "life-threatening." The issue has been a key position for Baudet, making it all the more surprising that he and Frentrop disagree.

In a response, Baudet confirmed that he and Frentrop do indeed disagree "about the benefits and risks of the corona vaccines," but that everyone is free to choose. "FvD is in favor of maximum freedom to decide on one's own body," he said, according to NOS.

The Eerste Kamer, the Dutch Senate, is debating a legislative proposal to expand coronavirus access passes to non-essential stores and services - clothing stores and hairdressers, for example. The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, passed the bill earlier this month.