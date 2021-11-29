Dutch footballer Vivianne Miedema was named the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021. "It's a bit unexpected, to be honest," the 25-year-old striker said to BBC Sport. "It's pretty cool to win something like this, and with the fans voting, it's extra special."

Playing for the Oranje Lionesses, Miedema made history at Tokyo 2020, scoring ten goals in four matches - the most goals at a single Olympics in the women's event. With Arsenal, where she scored over 100 goals, she broke the all-time goalscoring record in October last year.

"I'm really honored to have been awarded the player of the year and thanks to the fans," Miedema said to the British broadcaster. "After coming back from lockdown, the excitement was there to play football again, to be back on the pitch and back in the stadium with the fans. It's been very enjoyable."

I the 2021-22 season, Miedema already became the first player in the WSL to score against every team she's played against. She is also one of the nominees for this year's women's Ballon d'Or award, according to BBC.