Self-tests for the coronavirus are sold out in many shops and online, the umbrella organization for drugstores CBD reported. But people who want to buy a self-test need not worry, the organization said. "The pipeline is well filled. The store stocks will be replenished this week," said a spokesperson. During the press conference on Friday, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on people to test themselves before visiting each other.

"It is going very fast and is still increasing. So far, we have been able to fill it reasonably well, with local shortages occurring in the stores," said the spokesperson. This can, for example, be caused by a coronavirus hotspot that suddenly arises somewhere, causing people to want to test themselves and a store to run out quickly. These shortages are usually replenished within days.

Since the press conference, the "already high sales" in drugstores increased by another 50 percent, the organization said. For online stores, that was even more, according to a spokesperson. Drugstores have seen an increase in demand for the number of self-tests since early November.

The coronavirus self-tests are for sale at supermarkets and drugstores like Kruidvat, Trekpleister, DA drugstores, and Etos. The self-tests are currently sold out at these webshops. The trade association maintains close contact with the Ministry of Public Health every day about the self-tests stock. The boxes with multiple tests are the most popular. "Stores have limited stock. If someone buys a whole box, it can go quickly," the spokesperson said.

Five different self-tests may be sold in the Netherlands, according to the CBD. Self-test Flowflex from producer Acon sells the best according to the CBD.