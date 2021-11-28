Dutch entrepreneurs could also gain from Germany's plans to legalize cannabis.

Should Germany ultimately allow the sale of cannabis, it would be a milestone in Europe. In the Netherlands, selling weed is permitted under certain conditions. Producing and selling cannabis in large quantities is forbidden. Considerable amounts of cannabis are still produced illegally in the Netherlands.

Drug researcher Nicole Maalsté told NU.nl she does not think Germany will be able to catch up to the Netherlands any time soon.

She sees a window of opportunity opening for Dutch entrepreneurs; and Dutch tax authorities. "Weed suppliers and producers, who now partly operate on the black market, have gained a lot of knowledge about cannabis varieties and optimization of cultivation in recent years. They can sell their seeds in Germany share their knowledge there," Maalsté said.

The Netherlands has also been considering legalizing the production of cannabis. Ten municipalities are participating in a four-year trial period starting next year, during which seven producers can legally grow and sell cannabis. Should the trial prove to be a success, it could lead to a change in legislation.