Although an official decision has yet to be made on vaccinating children aged five to eleven against the coronavirus, the first delivery from Pfizer/BioNTech for children is expected at the end of next month. In a letter to the Tweede Kamer, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that 42 thousand doses had been ordered.

The Health Council expected to issue a recommendation at the end of next week on vaccinating children belonging to a medical risk group. De Jonge will make a final decision based on the advice. The RIVM has already been working on how to manage the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children. Earlier this week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) declared the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine safe and effective for children from the age of five.

De Jonge also placed a reservation for the anti-Covid pills Paxlovid from Pfizer and Lagevrio from MSD through the joint purchasing procedure from the European Commission. According to the manufacturers, these pills prevent people who tested positive for the coronavirus from becoming seriously ill. The EMA has yet to approve the Covid pills.