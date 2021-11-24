There is a chance of slushy snowfall is possible in the Netherlands on both Saturday and Monday, according to the KNMI, the national meteorological institute. It would be the first snowfall of the season if it happens, with Saturday having the highest chance of precipitation. The most snow is likely in Zeeland and South Limburg.

Thursday could start at freezing or slightly below freezing in the central and southeastern portions of the country, with a warmer, wetter early morning in northern Noord-Holland. Dense fog is possible inland, the KNMI said. The sun could break through the clouds in the northwest. The high temperature should range from 4 degrees Celsius in Limburg up to 9 degrees along the western coast.

The temperature will drop overnight, and was unlikely to become warmer than 4 degrees on Friday. The southerly wind could pick up, and hold at up to 38 km/h. Colder temperatures are likely through the weekend, with temperatures falling to below freezing three nights in a row. Maximum temperatures will likely range from 3 to 8 degrees during the day.

"There is a reasonable chance of a code yellow warning for slippery conditions on Sunday and Monday," the KNMI said.

The weather should be milder on Tuesday, but will be "persistently erratic" after that. "Temperatures will be about average; there is a small chance of winter precipitation."