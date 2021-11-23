Sinterklaas wore a bulletproof vest during the national arrival party in Apeldoorn in 2019, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) reported after the conviction of a man who threatened Sinterklaas on social media. The man was sentenced to one week in prison for these threats on Monday.

On his Twitter bio, the man wrote that he would like to "snipe" Sinterklaas. "The Sint felt threatened by this and wore a bulletproof vest during the arrival in Apeldoorn," the OM Oost Nederland said on Twitter.

According to Omroep Gelderland, the man is an activist affiliated with Majority Perspective. This foundation unsuccessfully tried to get a court to ban "all racist stereotyping and characteristics and behavior" from Zwarte Piet in 2018.

The police arrested the man and two others the day before the 2019 arrival party, according to the regional broadcaster. Twelve other people were arrested on the day of the party.