According to the experts of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), it is essential that people better adhere to the current coronavirus measures. "Improved compliance with existing measures" works better at reducing the number of contacts - and therefore infections - than new measures. The experts wrote this in their latest advice to the Cabinet.

"Following the basic rules is the way to prevent stricter measures on top of the existing ones, up to a possible lockdown, being necessary for the coming winter period," the OMT wrote. "In the current situation of the virus circulation, this applies to both the unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals."

For the somewhat longer-term (the coming weeks and months), "significantly accelerating booster vaccinations for people over 60" can offer solace. The government must also continue to try to get more people vaccinated. "In the long term, only high immunity among the population offers protection against the occurrence of new waves of infection," wrote the OMT.

The experts also considered a plan by the hospitality sector to keep bars and restaurants open after 8:00 p.m., but not to let in new visitors after that time. "Because the risk of contamination also depends on the contact duration between visitors and the intensity of contact, the proposal will increase the number of infections."