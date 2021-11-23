More than 23,000 people were diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in a single day for just the third time since the start of the pandemic. All three occurrences happened within week, including the record of 23,680 set last Wednesday.

The RIVM said that 23,039 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection between Monday and Tuesday morning, almost the same as what was reported a day earlier. That pushed the seven-day moving average up to a new record for the 13th consecutive day.

When only taking raw data into account, the average stood at 22,043, reflecting a 39 percent increase compared to the previous week. A combination of raw and corrected data put the figure at 21,994. That figure has increased for 54 days straight.

Roughly 22.2 percent of people tested by the GGD during the previous calendar week received a positive diagnosis for the infection. That was also a new record. An estimated 629,349 tests were completed during that period, a 13 percent increase.

The three cities with the most new infections on Tuesday were Amsterdam (934), Rotterdam (559), and The Hague (542). The figures in Amsterdam and The Hague were over 7 percent above average, while Rotterdam's was 15 percent below average. All three cities have seen their respective moving averages rise by more than a third compared to a week earlier.

Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 400 people with Covid-19 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, the most in a single day since December 28. It was just the fourth time in 13 months that 400 or more patients were admitted into care. That total includes 51 patients sent directly to an intensive care unit, according to the LCPS.

The patient coordination service said that hospitals were treating 2,540 people with Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon, the highest number of patients since May 6. That figure rose by 5 percent in a day, or 110 after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. The total increased by 23 percent in a week. A similar increase would put the figure at 3,118.

The current total includes 488 people in intensive care units, the most since May 28. That reflected a net increase of 18. The regular care wards saw their patient load increase by 92 to 2,052. That was the highest number recorded since January 7.

Hospitals admitted 2,232 patients with the disease during the past seven days, a 30 percent increase compared to a week ago. The total includes 289 sent directly to an ICU, also a 29 percent increase.