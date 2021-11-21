In the first two weeks of November, 69 percent of people admitted to an intensive care unit for treatment of Covid-19 were not vaccinated against the disease. Unvaccinated people accounted for about 51 percent of all Covid-19 hospital admissions, the RIVM stated in a newly released report.

During that period, there were 2,134 hospital admissions for Covid-19 patients and 331 Covid-19 patients were admitted to the ICU, the RIVM said. The public health institute determined that the chance to end up in hospital after getting infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus is 94 percent smaller among those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

Getting a Covid-19 vaccine reduces the chance of ending up in the ICU due to a coronavirus infection by 97 percent.

More than 84 percent of the adult population in the Netherlands has been fully vaccinated and at least 88 percent have had a first dose of any vaccine. About 68.7 percent of the entire population of the country is vaccinated against the disease. None of the vaccines have been approved for use by children under the age of 12.

The RIVM has been looking at Covid-19 vaccine efficiency since July 11. Since then, 64 percent of Covid-19 hospital patients were not vaccinated, and one-third were fully vaccinated.