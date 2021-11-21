An Arriva train collided with a scooter parked on the train tracks in Groningen on Saturday evening. There were no injuries in the collision. The scooter was likely placed there on purpose. The Groningen Zuid police spoke on Instagram of a "terrible joke."

"We are not sure what the cause is, but it seems like vandalism," a police spokesperson told Dagblad van het Noorden. "This is a serious matter, endangering the safety of train traffic and people close to the tracks," the spokesperson said. Authorities are still looking for witnesses to the accident who saw anything between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Trail manager ProRail is considering pressing charges.

There were between 15 to 20 passengers on the train that departed around 7:20 p.m. The train conductor came away from the incident badly shaken; an Arriva spokesperson told Dagblad van het Noorden.

Due to the collision, train traffic between Groningen and Groningen Noord was cut off until around 9 p.m.



