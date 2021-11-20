The Public Prosecutors Office (OM) recommended an Amsterdam court impose an 1,100 euro fine, of which 500 euros would be conditional, against a 40-year-old woman. The suspect is accused of hurling insults and threats at people during a protest demonstration against anti-LGBT violence. The woman called demonstrators "sons of whores, dirty cancer homos, cancer lesbians, and cancer sufferers." Using a disease in tandem with a slur can be particularly offensive in the Dutch language. She also allegedly spat at one of the protesters.

The woman allegedly targeted a reporter and a camerawoman from PowNews while they were reporting on the demonstration in Amsterdam-West on August 26. She allegedly threatened them by saying, "I'll kill you, I'll kill you" and "if you film me, you're dead." Footage of the event shows the woman being aggressive and agitated.

The suspect did not appear at the court hearing this week.

The demonstration took place in response to an arson committed at a student apartment in August. A rainbow flag was believed to have been set on fire, which ultimately resulted in four injuries. The protest was a show of support for the apartment residents on Krelis Louwenstraat in Amsterdam, though a short time later another anti-LGBT hate crime was perpetrated in the city district when a trans woman was pushed from her bicycle and assaulted by a group of men.

"It is a great gift in our country to be able to be who you are and express your feelings," the prosecutor argued. "By standing up for something, by joining a demonstration, and by making this known through signs and clothing." The OM believes that the suspect "seriously violated" this freedom. The discriminatory nature of the crime must have a direct effect on the level of punishment, according to the prosecutor.

The court will issue a ruling on December 3.