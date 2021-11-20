On Saturday afternoon, thousands of people gathered at the Dam Square to protest coronavirus measures, despite organizers calling off the event due to safety concerns after riots in Rotterdam Friday evening, AT5 reported.

Demonstrators walked from the Dam Square towards Centraal Station around 2:30 p.m. Crowds already began to form at the Dam Sqaure half an hour earlier. Police and riot police were present. The protest was said to be progressing peacefully.

At the Chasséveld in Breda, hundreds of demonstrators took part walking and dancing in a demonstration against the Cabinet's coronavirus measures. Ten buses of the so-called party express also participated in the demonstration through the city.

Four Breda DJs organized the protest under the name 076AAN after the Cabinet announced new coronavirus measures last week, including bars and restaurants at 8 p.m.

The media was heavily present at the demonstration after riots erupted on the Coolsingel riots Friday evening. The organizers of the protest said they had been in contact with police. Officers were visible in the city but not directly on the Chasséveld.

Participants carried signs reading, "It's starting to look like China here," "No test = no virus," and "An injection is not sexy."

"We'll make it a party," organizer and DJ Joost Eras said prior. Eras said he was shocked by the violence in Rotterdam but saw no reason to call off the protest. "We are not canceling. We are going to show in Breda that it is possible. We are only bringing love. Anyone who does not accept that can leave," Eras said.