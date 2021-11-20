The Tweede Kamer reacted with anger and horror to the riots in Rotterdam, where police fired shots on Friday evening during a protest against the coronavirus measures. "Criminal rioters have hijacked the demonstration, PvdA MP Barbara Kathmann tweeted. "We can't take this any longer.

Friday night's riots in Rotterdam were "disgusting to watch," Minister of Justice said in a response on Saturday. He predicted that more arrests would be made in the coming days and weeks. Grapperhaus acknowledged that the coronavirus is causing a great deal of unrest in society and the policies must be heavily debated. "Intimidation and violence do not belong there. Protesting is a great right in our society, but what we saw last night is simply criminal behavior."

Rioters took to the streets in Rotterdam on Friday evening to voice their disapproval of the government's coronavirus measures. Rioters pelted officers with fireworks and set vehicles and other items on fire. Multiple people including law enforcement, a photojournalist and rioters sustained injuries. Police had to protect firefighters who were trying to extinguish the blaze.

Chair of the police union ACP denounced the protest on Twitter, stating, "For the colleagues who have to work there, take care of yourselves. Police officers do everything to protect the citizens, journalists and city. They pay a high price for that. Violence has lost nothing in our democracy."

CDA MP Hilde Palland said the riots are "totally idiotic and unacceptable." She said that rioters are letting their anger out "everyone and everything."

"This is not a protest but terror. Totally unacceptable," leader of the PVV Geert Wilders tweeted.

VVD MP Ingrid Michon called the rioters "a bunch of crazy people." According to her, they are not demonstrating but "destroying the property of police and hard-woking business owners."

"Working the whole night to clean up the mess of others. Protesting and letting people know what you think is always allowed but off of police officers, firefighters and journalists," SP MP Lilian Marijnissen said.