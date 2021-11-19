The Almere police spent a long time during the early hours of Friday morning trying to find someone heard calling on the city's Raw Materials and Waste Service grounds. They could clearly hear someone shouting, translated from Dutch: "Yoo-hoo. Here I am. Come find me," the police said on Facebook. It turned out to be a Nijntje toy in a trash can.

The police responded to the grounds in large numbers after a security guard pressed the emergency button. He was out on patrol in the closed-off area when he heard someone calling to him.

The officers searched the area in the pitched dark. "With the shock of our lives! In one of the trash cans, we found Nijntje."

The toy is part of the Nijntje hide-and-seek game: