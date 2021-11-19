The Cabinet must intervene immediately to halt the rapidly increasing coronavirus infections and prevent a healthcare collapse, two virologists said to the Telegraaf. They suggest rapidly introducing the 2G coronavirus access pass system.

According to virologist Louis Kroes, the 2G system implemented immediately is the only way to prevent a hard lockdown. The 2G system only allows vaccinated people and people who recently recovered from Covid-19 access to events and crowded gatherings. The Netherlands currently uses the 3G system, in which people can also access events with a negative Covid-19 test.

"You should not want [a hard lockdown] because of the economic, social, psychological, and physical consequences. With the 2G system, you can prevent unvaccinated people, who are the most vulnerable, from ending up at large gatherings. It offers protection, and it does not affect rights."

On Thursday, public health institute RIVM reported a record 23,680 positive Covid-19 tests. The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals continues to rise steadily. And that leads to regular care and catch-up care being scaled down more. At least 12 hospitals can no longer provide crucial scheduled care on time. About a quarter of operating rooms are currently empty, according to the newspaper.

Virologist Bert Niesters thinks that a hard lockdown is the only way to stop this. "If the Cabinet does not introduce a hard lockdown, it apparently accepts this postponed care," he said to the newspaper.