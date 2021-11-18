Students at Radboud University in Nijmegen will all be taught sustainability as part of their education, whether that's law or microbiology. "The climate crisis is a complex, global problem. That is why we have chosen to have all students think about this problem from their own discipline. All knowledge and research contribute to the solution and a better view of problems," said senior university executive Daniel Wigboldus.

Nearly 25,000 students are studying at Radboud, and many will end up in positions of responsibility. That was another consideration in the university's decision.

On Thursday, Radboud University also launched a national campaign to encourage people to think about their consumption behavior and "how they can influence the future through education and research."