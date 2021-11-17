Rainclouds will move southeast on Wednesday morning, making way for sunshine in the northwest and other regions, according to meteorological institute KNMI. By mid-afternoon, the rain in the farthest part of the southeast should come to an end.

"During the morning, the wind will shift from southwest to westerly and will be moderate to fairly strong along the coast," the institute said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday will be 11 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of five degrees. The days will get warmer as the week progresses, but the wind will also pick up strength. On Friday, the highest temperature will be 14 degrees, with sustained winds of up to 30 km/h, the organization said.

Those in the country over the weekend can expect a higher likelihood of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Towards the end of the weekend, the temperatures will fall again. On Monday, the low temperature will be 2 degrees, but on a positive note, the week should start off a bit sunnier.

The maximum temperatures will likely be below average all of next week. There will be about a 50-50 chance of frost each night.