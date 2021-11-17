In contrast to many other European countries, the number of births in the Netherlands is rising sharply this year. Statistics Netherlands reported this based on figures for the first nine months of 2021. The statisticians expect the number of births to reach the highest level in ten years this year.

In the first nine months of this year, 6,800 more children were born than in the same period a year earlier. Statistics Netherlands expects that almost 180,000 will be born in 2021. That number has not been reached since 2011. "With that, the number of births is clearly increasing - after a downward trend since the turn of the century," the researchers said.

Women in their thirties, in particular, are having kids. This year, 135 in 1,000 women aged 30 to 35 are expected to have a child, compared to 127 in 1,000 in 2020. An increase can also be seen among women aged 25 to 30.

In most other European countries whose figures are available up to August, the number of births decreased or remained the same. More children were born in Finland. But unlike in the Netherlands, that development was already underway in 2020.