The D66 and Forum voor Democratie often clash about the coronavirus policy, but things got out of hand on Wednesday. D66 parliamentarian Sjoerd Sjoerdsma even felt threaten by Pepijn van Houwelingen (FvD).

During a heated debate, the latter said to Sjoerdsma: "And your time will come. There will be tribunals!" The D66 MP did not want to continue with his input and asked the chairman to intervene. "These are all threats. I don't think it will get any better," chairman Ockje Tellegen responded.

Sjoerdsma asked Van Houwelingen to take back his words. The D66 parliamentarian received support from other parties. "What Forum showed was simply scandalous," said Agnes Mulder of the CDA.

Finally, after a short suspension, Van Houwelingen took the floor again. He said his comment was not directed personally at Sjoerdsma. But at the same time, he stated that if it comes to that, Sjoerdsma "may be one of the many who will be eligible" to appear before a tribunal.

Chairman Tellegen intervened again. "We just agreed that it was not a personal threat to Sjoerdsma. I see you nodding in agreement," she said to Van Houwelingen. "Recognize that words matter." Shortly afterward, it was decided to take a 45-minute lunch break to calm the mood.